Letter: Vote for people who will support teachers

The 3,428 emergency teacher certifications represent our Oklahoma value of being 47th in the nation for education.

As you consider your upcoming vote, do some research and choose candidates that have actually acted or supported education.

Some definitions of a quality education system: 20% higher pay and benefits than our neighboring states. Classroom sizes of 15-18 students. Teacher assistants. Greater investment for schools with more challenges.

A quality education is Oklahoma’s key for lifting all boats in every city and in rural area. It needs to be our top investment in this state; 2018 is ancient history and teachers leaving our state are proof of this. We’ve got to stymie the teacher brain-drain from Oklahoma.

A superior education promotes a higher income, a higher standard of living, better health, home ownership, fewer divorces, reduced domestic abuse – too many things to list here.

Teachers are special. Being knowledgeable and having the skills to teach are very different from each other. But like many of us, teachers follow money and benefits. They also consider if they are treated well, if they get the respect they deserve, if we care and if the school can provide what they need to best teach students.

They have all earned these things, and we need to provide them. Students represent our future. Great education is an investment. Our children will replace us, and they deserve the best we can provide. Choose your candidates on their experience and their plan. Avoid those that have neither.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.