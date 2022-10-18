Letter: Vote for Mykey Arthrell

Again, partisanship has once again reared its ugly head in the District 5 City Council race. Back in 2020, Mykey Arthell ran a campaign centered on making Tulsa and our part of it a wonderful place to live. He kept his head down and worked despite the fringe partisan noise the previous incumbent had made.

Fast forward to 2022, Grant Miller's mailers, statements, and social media activity across various platforms show a pattern of partisan attacks and misinformation about key issues that are critical to the city. Arthrell’s leadership the past two years has demonstrated that he is the person with the right values, vision, and experience for Tulsa.

The city of Tulsa decided long ago that partisanship has no place in our city offices. Arthrell's devotion to doing what is right for the city is why he has earned the endorsement of our police and fire departments. He is a leader capable of governing without regard for political affiliation who looks at the facts, not emotion, to make decisions.

I'm voting for Arthrell because I want someone who speaks straight, doesn't list off excuses when challenged, and has a verified past of honest actions and behaviors.

Back in 2020 during my own City Council run, I had the pleasure to get to know a number of leaders in our district. Arthrell is again the right choice for our district and city.

