Letter: Vote for candidates who support schools

This Oklahoma election is all about education. Vote for the educational candidate who will do the best job, whether it be Democrat or Republican.

Research how they treated teachers and the education system in the past, both rural and larger school systems. This will provide your answer.

It’s a no-brainer that a well-educated public makes more money, has a higher standard of living and even pays higher taxes to further improve the state. A well-educated public has too many benefits to list here, but nearly every negative category you can think of in Oklahoma can be improved.

The proposed $5,000 teacher pay raise — well, that’s a start. Anyone mentioning Oklahoma’s regional average wage — don’t vote for that person. This is hogwash! That pay stub is what everyone looks at.

If the stub is $1,000 more a month in a nearby state, that’s where our educator is going. The more skills or experience, the higher the pay.

Our current Legislature and governor demands higher test scores and better performance while leaving education underfunded and readily accepts 3,800-plus emergency teaching certifications.

Oklahoma must do a lot better with our education system. Right now, our current elected officials aren’t cutting it. Vote for the best qualified candidate, not the best funded candidate.

