Letter: Vote for candidates who make gun control a priority

How much pain, physical or psychological, must a man be suffering to kill a room full of people? How depraved, addicted or psychotic must one be to execute children? Most of us cannot fathom that level of anguish. Yet, these horrific events are occurring with rapid frequency.

The gun manufacturers, gun lobbyists and opponents of gun control are relying on our shock and outrage at these tragic shooters to defend their unwavering mantra, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”

They want our attention diverted from the fact that they have succeeded, in most states, to erase regulations for gun and ammunition sales, waiting periods, background checks and carry permits.

If all gun owners were responsible, law-abiding citizens there wouldn’t be an issue — but they’re not. Guns represent power, virility and status to those who are lacking all three, a passive-aggressive way of settling disagreements that usually ends badly.

The Florida 2-year old who shot his father didn’t have the capacity for criminal intent, just curiosity for a bright, shiny object left within his reach. Already being raised in an unstable home environment, what effects will the child suffer from that traumatic event?

Our children are exposed to gun violence from the cradle. Video games, movies and TV coverage of war-torn foreign countries where children are fighting alongside the adults. Armed militia occupy the streets. Is this the future for America?

We need responsible and common sense gun control — now. Vote for those who make it a priority.

