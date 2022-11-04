Letter: Vote for Bowman for corporation commissioner

By regulating public utilities, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission arguably has a greater impact on the daily lives of Oklahomans than any other government agency. The Tulsa World’s endorsement of state Sen. Kim David over Warigia Margaret Bowman failed to explain what qualifies a person to be a good Oklahoma corporation commissioner (“For Kim David, Todd Russ,” Oct. 24).

Readers learned that David is a termed-out state senator, was Oklahoma’s first female Senate majority leader, and “has a background in petroleum geology and small business ownership.”

Not explained was how this qualifies her to regulate public utilities in the best of interest those entitled to receive affordable and dependable natural gas and electric power service.

Readers also learned that Bowman administers an important energy and natural resources program at the University of Tulsa College of Law and “has an impressive breadth of energy knowledge and ideas.”

Nevertheless, David received the endorsement because of “her public service as a negotiator and consensus builder” despite Bowman’s self-evident qualifications and public service as an honors trial attorney in the environmental division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

During the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri, four Oklahoma utilities purchased natural gas at prices up to 1,000 times higher than normal. Using her consensus building skills, David facilitated the rapid enactment of a bill that authorized the Corporation Commission to bail out these utilities by requiring ratepayers to pay out nearly $3 billion over 25-plus years.

Look at your utility bills, then vote for Bowman.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.