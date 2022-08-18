 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Bob Jack for Tulsa County commissioner

If we needed a pilot, we’d make sure to hire one with credentials and experience.

That’s why Bob Jack has my vote for Tulsa County Commissioner in the Aug. 23 GOP runoff.

Jack’s career has been managing multi-million-dollar infrastructure projects like those the commissioners face daily.

Strong bridges? Smooth roads? Jack’s the guy to control costs and quality while meeting deadlines.

We know he will, because that’s his exact record from decades in the construction industry.

From day one as a county commissioner, Jack will be watching out for taxpayers.

Let’s show up on Aug. 23 and mark our ballot for seasoned professional Bob Jack.

