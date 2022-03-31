Letter: Vote for Ashley, Harris for TPS District 4 school board

One of Tulsa’s most important elections is coming up on Tuesday, April 5 – the election of two board members for Tulsa Public Schools.

Two highly-qualified candidates are E’Lena Ashley (District 4, east Tulsa) and Tim Harris (District 7, south Tulsa). Ashley is an Army veteran with a master’s degree in counseling and extensive teaching and community service experience. Harris is a former Tulsa County District Attorney with a heart for helping young people achieve success in life and avoid the criminal justice system through educational excellence.

Both candidates will work hard to achieve the same level of academic excellence and opportunities in Tulsa Public Schools that is found in the best private schools.

Under current Tulsa Public Schools leadership, over 80% of TPS students are below grade proficiency in math and reading. An over 80% failure rate is unacceptable. If sports coaches lost over 80% of their games, no doubt they would be summarily replaced.

Ashley and Harris will work hard to ensure that 100% of TPS students receive a solid academic educational foundation that will prepare them to be successful, productive citizens. The Tulsa Public Schools board needs new direction and new leadership. Please vote for Ashley and Harris for Tulsa Public Schools board on April 5th.

