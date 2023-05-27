Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the last 20 to 30 years, a generation has grown up with games and apps that encourage getting the most points for most kills. With many growing up addicted to such games and apps, along with TV shows in which guns are prevalent, it affects the psyche.

With all this imagery in developing minds, it is not wonder some people act out with shootings.

Will TV stop the violence? Will game and app makers stop making products that glorify killing de-sensitize our respect for human life?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Pandora has been let out of the box.

