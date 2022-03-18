Letter: Views from TU panel on Ukraine strain credibility

In your front page a University of Tulsa panel of experts informing us on Ukraine, emeritus professor Robert Donaldson apologizes to wannabe czar Vladimir Putin because America and NATO "share the blame" in the crisis (“Tulsa experts discuss Ukraine war,” March 10).
Then, a media department professor reminds us that despite real-time reporting by on-location and vetted journalists, you can't discern propaganda and to "turn off the TV," ignore the "talking heads" (despite their credentials) and read the news.
One assumes the question begged is what can be trusted beyond worldwide news agencies that somehow concur on real-time recorded events. I would think some clarification might serve to resuscitate the credibility (and reputation) of our panel of experts.
