 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Views from TU panel on Ukraine strain credibility

  • 0

In your front page a University of Tulsa panel of experts informing us on Ukraine, emeritus professor Robert Donaldson apologizes to wannabe czar Vladimir Putin because America and NATO "share the blame" in the crisis (“Tulsa experts discuss Ukraine war,” March 10).

Then, a media department professor reminds us that despite real-time reporting by on-location and vetted journalists, you can't discern propaganda and to "turn off the TV," ignore the "talking heads" (despite their credentials) and read the news.

One assumes the question begged is what can be trusted beyond worldwide news agencies that somehow concur on real-time recorded events. I would think some clarification might serve to resuscitate the credibility (and reputation) of our panel of experts.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

"(Biden's) speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years," says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

Letter: Lawmakers turning Oklahoma women into second-class citizens

Letter: Lawmakers turning Oklahoma women into second-class citizens

"During the pandemic, they all touted (for those who wanted to avoid the shot) that medical decisions were between a person and their doctor, and government should not interfere. Out the other side of their mouths, they whispered 'except for women, who obviously can't be trusted to make their own medical decisions,'" says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert