Letter: Veterinarian Eric Jayne left important legacy of helping low-income pet owners
Thank you for your article "Veterinarian killed in car crash mourned by Tulsa Humane Society, animal welfare community" (July 6).

Much of the work of Eric Jayne, DVM, had centered on providing spay/neuter programs to underserved communities.

Adoption programs and transport programs, which are necessary but also very expensive and labor intensive, treat only the symptoms of pet overpopulation.

Spay/neuter ordinances and clinics that provide spay/neuter services to the pets of low-income owners treat the source of pet overpopulation.

In clinics, the key is using resources to provide those pet services to owners whose incomes make it almost impossible for them to have the pets sterilized at regular veterinary prices.

Those who can afford full veterinary fees tend to have their pets sterilized without donor subsidy.

Programs that address pet overpopulation at the source, rather than just treating the symptoms, need more public support.

Most individuals can't do nearly as much as Dr. Eric Jayne did, but we can support programs that promote sterilization as the means of reducing pet overpopulation.

Most especially, we can donate to organizations that provide sterilization services for the pets of low income owners.

