Letter: Veteran left angry and asking the purpose of the Afghanistan War
Many Afghanistan War veterans, including myself, have complicated feelings as the war finally comes to a close with the collapse of the Afghan government.

We continue to mourn for our brothers and sisters in arms who gave their lives to the cause, yet we are left to wonder whether that cause was ever worthy.

To those of us who participated in the long-running and mostly futile “Advise and Assist” mission to get the Afghan military to function independently, we have known the answer to that question for a long time.

Given the ineptness of the Afghan military, few Afghanistan War vets would argue we should have stayed the course, and far fewer would say we should have escalated American involvement to thwart the recent gains made by the Taliban.

Nevertheless, I’m angry that senior officers lied about progress in Afghanistan for years when it was obvious to anyone on the ground that we were failing.

I’m angry that politicians are trying to score political points on Afghanistan’s collapse after years of ignoring scathing reports from independent monitors.

I’m angry that the American public was duped into believing that continuing the war indefinitely was necessary for national security.

When I ask myself what was it all for, my only consolation is that I know our dead and wounded fought for what our servicemembers always have throughout our long history of warfare — each other.

Featured video:

Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government.
