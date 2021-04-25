 Skip to main content
Letter: Value education as 'act of love' as stated in statute
Letter: Value education as 'act of love' as stated in statute

Oklahoma statute 70-18-101 states, "The education of our children is more than the performance of a duty or act of love. It is these things and also the highest expression of enlightened self-interest by the people of Oklahoma. Education is our finest investment."

Why do we continually deprive our greatest assets, public education? Why do we continually doubt our finest resources, public school teachers?

Do we not value what has been deemed our "finest investment?"

Do we not see the immeasurable, treasured ways in which public education transforms lives?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the April 4 Tulsa World editorial.
