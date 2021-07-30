Letter: Vaccines are meant to prevent tragedy

The verb "prevent" means to act before something (bad) happens — in order to avoid it.

I am thoroughly frustrated that a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic and six months into the vaccine rollout, we now have a variant that is much more transmissible, much more deadly and affecting much younger people than the original virus.

Thank you, Republicans, for all this freedom!

While some people were exercising the right to ignore the virus — and all the advice from medical professionals surrounding it — the virus was literally learning how to reinvent itself for a huge comeback performance, bigger and badder than ever.

I have seen stories from every reputable news outlet about young people, 30s and under, who have either died, lost a spouse or child, or who are in the hospital still fighting for their lives with COVID-19.

Critically ill patients are pleading to be given the vaccine.

But when your lungs are failing and you are about to be put on a ventilator, it is too late for the vaccine, which is meant to prevent the infection in the first place.