Letter: Vaccine rules should not be political

When I joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 to fulfill my military obligation, all of the enlistees were queued up and led in a line flanked with corpsmen with pneumatic hypodermic needles.

We received shots in both arms simultaneously. We were not asked if we had objections. We took the shots knowing that it was in our best interest and the best interest of the service, and knowing that we would be protected from debilitating infections and diseases that could impact service readiness.

With this in mind, I quote Gov. Kevin Stitt:

“It is irresponsible for the federal government to place mandatory vaccine obligations on Oklahoma national guardsmen which could potentially limit the number of individuals that I can call upon to assist the state during an emergency.”

Does the governor not see that an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst the Guard could drastically reduce the numbers of individuals available to serve? It’s impossible to serve your country when you’re in an ICU on a ventilator. This should not be a political issue, but it sure smells like one.

We are not finished with COVID. Witness what is happening around the world with countries that thought they were over it, such as the United Kingdom and Russia.