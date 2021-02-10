Letter: Vaccine process at St. John Ascension Medical Center organized and professional

I want to take this time to thank all first line responders and all doctors and nurses who work so hard to keep our community healthy and safe.
I was one of the fortunate people who received the COVID-19 vaccine through the nurses and doctors at St John Ascension Medical Center.
They all were very kind and professional, and the process was extremely organized.
I know many people put this together, but I want to mention nurse Elizabeth specifically. She rocks.
Bless you all; there’s a space in heaven for you.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: