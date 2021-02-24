Letter: Vaccine portal performs abysmally

The state's vaccine portal has been a catastrophe from day one.

I was able to schedule my wife's first appointment after several tries. I was never able to schedule my own.

When it came to getting the second shot, I made several daily attempts. Three times it said there was an appointment at a specific location.

But when I tried to book an appointment, it disappeared. On one occasion I was allowed to click on a specific time, then it disappeared.

I worked for banks for 30 years. We would have been closed down over this poor a system.

Gov. Kevin Stitt needs start at the top and fire some people, each and every day this abomination continues to disfunction.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.