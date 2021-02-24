Letter: Vaccine portal performs abysmally

The state's vaccine portal has been a catastrophe from day one.
I was able to schedule my wife's first appointment after several tries. I was never able to schedule my own.
When it came to getting the second shot, I made several daily attempts. Three times it said there was an appointment at a specific location.
But when I tried to book an appointment, it disappeared. On one occasion I was allowed to click on a specific time, then it disappeared.
I worked for banks for 30 years. We would have been closed down over this poor a system.
Gov. Kevin Stitt needs start at the top and fire some people, each and every day this abomination continues to disfunction.
