Letter: Vaccine passports disturbing and un-American

In an April 15 opinion column "Why vaccine ‘passports’ are a good idea, and they're here to stay," writer Doyle McManus of the Los Angeles Times made a case for vaccine passports and how they could become a normal way to participate in society.

However, I and many others find this concept disturbing and un-American.

Segregating society to create a class of people based on vaccine or (supposed) health status should be a red flag to everyone.

In democratic Israel, where the Green Pass has recently been adopted, we see how quickly personal liberties have been removed and intrusive personal tracking laws instituted under the guise of public health.

This is not too far removed from what we see in communist countries, like China, where social credit scores are aggressively used and enforced.

For now, these health passports may be focusing on COVID-19, but once they become widespread, surely additional vaccines and testing for other diseases will be required as well.