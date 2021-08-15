Letter: Vaccine, masks not a big sacrifice for the country

Have we as U.S. citizens been required to comply or refrain from actions by our government in the past?

Or, are these mask ordinances and vaccine requirements something our government has never asked of us and should not ask because it denies our freedoms handed down by the Founders?

The answer according to some Republican governors including Oklahoma's is yes. These mandates violate our basic Constitutional liberties; never has this country done such a thing before now.

Or, are these mandates and requirements part of our united actions to fight a common foe, in this case, a pandemic?

Of course, our nation has faced common foes before. And as citizens have complied with requested collective actions or refrained from actions to minimize our collective losses.

For instance: Signing up for the draft.

That involved being denied our freedom of movement or family closeness to be shipped overseas for 3½ years, like my father.

That also meant my father-in-law coming ashore on Omaha Beach and fighting the Nazis in December 1944 at the Battle of the Bulge.

Oklahoma State University had mandatory ROTC until 1966.