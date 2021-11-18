Letter: Vaccine-hesitant nurses need to remember they're in a science-based calling

As a newborn intensive care unit nurse in 1983, I was required to obtain the MMR vaccine to safely work around pregnant women and babies.
Vaccine mandates are not new, and my colleagues who refuse should suffer the consequences and lose their jobs.
I’m sure none of them would have wanted me to expose them to measles while they were pregnant or when their premature baby was in my care if I put my rights ahead of them.
When we are called to health care, we need to also be a positive influence on our community by also being a science-based role model.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: