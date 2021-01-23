Letter: Vaccine distribution publicly provided not matching the experience

Here in Bartlesville, the reality of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is much more chaotic than the optimistic picture in the front-page story "What you want to know" (Jan. 16).

My wife and I are both 70-plus years old, but I have not received an email confirmation from the vaccinate.gov website despite repeated attempts.

My wife received the first dose on Jan. 8 but was unable to schedule the second dose at the health department.

She was told to use the website but has not received confirmation despite repeated attempts.

She went in person to the health department and was told she could not schedule the second dose there.

Then, she was told emphatically that she would not receive the second dose if she just showed up on the day without an appointment.

So contrary to the cheery Tulsa World article, we are getting no help from the vaunted vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website.