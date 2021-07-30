 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine a true gift
Letter: Vaccine a true gift

Thank you to the U.S. Thank you to the scientists, researchers, government officials and the thousands of citizens who participated in the trials before the vaccine was officially available.

Thank you to the administrators who organized the vaccination process and the many sites becoming available.

Thank you to the volunteers who helped facilitate details from encouraging residents to handling traffic patterns at the sites.

We received our vaccinations in February, and we consider the COVID-19 vaccine a true gift. 

