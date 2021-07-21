Letter: Vaccinations have always been part of health care worker requirements

I had to shake my head at the absurdity of a group of the Republican Oklahoma House members wanting Gov. Kevin Stitt to prevent health care organizations from requiring employees from being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

One of the leaders of this group is Rep. Kevin McDugle of Broken Arrow, who recently introduced legislation for teenagers to open carry guns. Teenagers.

Their rallying cry is this is against "liberty and justice for all."

No, it's actually toward getting a handle on a virus, now mutated and more virile than ever. It is a virus that has taken the lives of 4,099,170 worldwide.

The U.S. is racing towards the 1 million mark in deaths due to the low level of vaccinated citizens.

Health care facilities have many protocols in place to help protect the public and employees from disease, and vaccinations for workers have always been one of them.

All employers should be able to enforce such practices for the greater good.

If this isn't a wake up call to our state that we need new representation in government who will do what it takes to fund education, particularly science, I don't know what will.