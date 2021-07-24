Letter: Vaccination against a deadly virus shouldn't need an incentive

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and hospitals are filling up, some politicians and businesses are acting like the worst is over.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to blame the Democrats and vice versa.

The anti-vaxxers are like petulant children who kick and scream at the doctor's office until they are given a lollipop.

An adult should not have to be given an incentive to vaccinate against a virus that has killed or incapacitated millions, and continues to bankrupt individuals, businesses and governments around the world.

Vaccination against COVID-19 should not be a political or partisan issue, and shame on the politicians who attempt to introduce legislation against personal protection and vaccination for health care workers and businesses.

They should have to sit at the bedside of a dying patient and pay the medical bills.

Any health care worker who doesn’t see the wisdom or rationale for vaccinating is probably in the wrong profession.

For most people, their actions are a matter of priority. “What’s in it for me” is the life motto for many. I guarantee that if the vaccination clinics offered a THC edible or a glass of wine, the lines would be around the block.