Letter: Utility budgeting makes no sense

Wow, PSO spends $600 million a year on fuel, then is forced to spend $825 million in 10 days?

I am a confirmed capitalist and free trade advocate. I'm also in the investment business, so I have at least a little knowledge of commodities and futures contracts.

But I do not understand how a sophisticated utility company gets trapped into this. And not just PSO, but utilities all over the southwest are in this situation.

Talk about price gouging! How does this happen?

I would really like to see a thorough analysis of this event. Someone deserves the title of Robber Baron. That extra $800-plus million went somewhere.

