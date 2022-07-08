Letter: Using my ballot to vote someone out

The 2020 candidates for president were both aged and respectfully past their prime. While both had records and experience, campaign money is the principal reason for their presence on the ballot.

The candidates were in stark contrast, with a former vice president and career politician challenging the bellicose incumbent businessman who demonstrated daily chaos, an inability to lead or govern, or get along absent controversy.

It is difficult to describe the incumbent's term that included two impeachments and constant lying. There was never a balanced budget or anything that resembled governing. His term ended with soaring deficits after tax breaks for millionaires.

Although I had hope for younger energetic candidates in 2020, it was not to be. By then, the focus was replacing the incumbent. Although Joe Biden was not my preference, I gladly voted for him. In short, the president was not elected but instead the incumbent was voted out.

Oklahoma faces a similar position with the incumbent governor seeking election. His is untruthful and his appointees are spending money drunken sailors. There is drama at every turn and financial favors for his friends. Rather than making Oklahoma a top-10 state as promised, this governor has brought ongoing embarrassment to the office.

Although his opponent is not my initial preference, I'm gladly voting for her to restore some class and dignity to the office. Much like the 2020 presidential election, this incumbent has caused enough damage and should be voted out.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.