I am not a "liberal." My six hours of U.S. history college credits came from Welch College, and the same founding principles of Hillsdale College of Michigan, a Free Will Baptist college.

Regarding State Superintendent Ryan Walter's op-ed ("Oklahoma welcomes religious charter school," June 25), the tax write off for private schools does not pertain to charter schools.

Charter Schools are public schools — free to the people who attend. Charter school state aid is calculated the same as traditional schools.

With the approval of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board for a Catholic school, my tax dollars are going to be paying for religious instruction. That is contrary to both the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions, which State Superintendent Ryan Walters swore to defend.

Does he not know how to keep facts straight, or does he believe the ends justify the means?

I believe in religious freedom.

The use of tax dollars is a step toward having a state religion. When a religious order accepts tax money, it is bound by public rules — either do what the state wants or lose the money. It is a bait to get the religion hooked on tax dollars and a way to control religion. That is not religious freedom.

Further, I am an Oklahoman. It is not an Oklahoma value (or allowed in the state Constitution) to give tax money to a religious sect. And not all Oklahomans want what Walters is doing, so he needs to quit that misrepresentation, too.