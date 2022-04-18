Letter: Use of bullhooks on captive elephants is cruel

Most of us went to circuses. We didn't know that elephants would do tricks because they had been trained to do those tricks through torture with the bullhook and beatings to intimidate them, while chained.

Over time, undercover investigations revealed the brutal truth. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Global Federation of American Sanctuaries moved away from the use of bullhooks.

Performing Animal Welfare Society in California and The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, both of which are true sanctuaries for elephants were founded and have advocated for the safe and humane handling of elephants and against bullhooks.

As public sentiment shifted, quite a few cities and some states have banned the use of bullhooks in their jurisdictions.

The Endangered Ark in Hugo has not embraced modern and more humane ways of handling elephants and in fact, is not even a true sanctuary. It is more of a holding place for elephants which are rotated in and out for use in circuses.

House Bill 3281 would legitimize the use of bullhooks and chains in Oklahoma, by inserting such language to that effect in the state's anticruelty law.

The bill will be voted on in the state Senate soon. Senators should keep Oklahoma moving forward as a modern state with humane values that does not tolerate animal cruelty within its borders and vote no on HB 3281.

