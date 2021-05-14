 Skip to main content
Letter: Use gas tax for infrastructure
Letter: Use gas tax for infrastructure

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell finally said something that makes sense, unlike his usual obstruction mentality.

He suggested the gasoline tax be used to fund infrastructure. Gasoline tax was specifically designed for maintaining infrastructure.

There is virtually no elasticity of demand relative to gasoline price.

If the price goes up 20 or 30 cents per gallon and demand remains unchanged.

