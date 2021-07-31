Letter: Use federal money to move toward free state turnpikes

Our state officials are about to have $2 billion in federal funds to spend ("Oklahoma Watch: Explainer on $2 billion coming through new federal relief package," July 26).

Here's an idea on how to spend it.

I love road trips. I have driven from Tulsa to Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and Cape Canaveral, Florida, among many other places.

On all of those drives, I noticed something odd. The only toll roads I travelled were right here in Oklahoma.

Noticeably, it costs money to go just about any direction out of Tulsa.

Let's spend this money buying out the bondholders of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and end their reign of terror on our citizens!

Let us move about our own state for free.

Oklahoma ranks second in the nation in miles of toll roads (behind Florida) and 2nd in percentage of toll roads (behind New Hampshire).