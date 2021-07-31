Letter: Use federal money to move toward free state turnpikes

Our state officials are about to have $2 billion in federal funds to spend ("Oklahoma Watch: Explainer on $2 billion coming through new federal relief package," July 26).
Here's an idea on how to spend it.
I love road trips. I have driven from Tulsa to Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and Cape Canaveral, Florida, among many other places.
On all of those drives, I noticed something odd. The only toll roads I travelled were right here in Oklahoma.
Noticeably, it costs money to go just about any direction out of Tulsa.
Let's spend this money buying out the bondholders of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and end their reign of terror on our citizens!
Let us move about our own state for free.
Oklahoma ranks second in the nation in miles of toll roads (behind Florida) and 2nd in percentage of toll roads (behind New Hampshire).
The state also ranks second in the nation in the amount of fuel taxes diverted for non-transportation related expenses at 24%. Our bright legislators reduced Oklahoma Department of Transportation funding from 7.2% of our state budget to 5.8% in 2001.
I say we reverse this legislation to help pay the future expenses of the current turnpikes, put a sum of the federal grant in trust and take back our roads once and for all.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: