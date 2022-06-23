 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Use budget surplus to help Oklahoma utility ratepayers

Our state officials are looking at ways to lessen the inflation woes of Oklahomans.

Maybe with the large surplus our state has accrued it should be used to pay off the electric and natural gas providers enormous debt for the winter storm in 2021 instead of letting them continue with their plan of putting a $10 surcharge on every person’s gas and electric bills for the next 25 years as currently planned.

If we are such an energy powerhouse, why did this happen in the first place?

