Letter: Uplift others

A touch can heal. A touch can hurt.

A voice can sooth and comfort. A voice can demand and berate.

A look can invite. A look can destroy.

Silence can calm the soul … and it can kill.

A word, a simple glance, can let someone know they are loved. A word, a simple glance, can tell someone they aren’t.

Feelings can bring a smile to your face, or tears to your eyes. You choose what message you want to send.

Memories evoke the good and the bad. You choose what memories you hold in your heart, letting go of those that hurt your soul.

Never underestimate the power of a touch, a look a word. All have the potential to turn a life around. All have the potential to turn a life upside down.

You choose.

