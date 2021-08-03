 Skip to main content
Letter: Unvaccinated people aren't going to change their minds
Letter: Unvaccinated people aren't going to change their minds

I think it is time to accept that unvaccinated people have made their decisions and move on.

Bullying, cajoling, name-calling and demonizing folks is just as effective as getting me to lose weight.

News flash: It's not and never has been!

I love many unvaccinated people! I love many fat people and drug addicts and smokers and people who support President Donald Trump.

While I may wish that we all make better choices, we've had ample opportunities to choose otherwise and are well aware of the consequences.

Hopefully, the health care and support systems we've set up will help if and when needed.

If not, we only have ourselves to blame for that as well.

Trying to bribe or guilt unvaccinated people is wasted energy at this point.

Perhaps we can focus on loving each other through all of our choices, good or bad, support who we can to the best of our abilities and stop with all the vitriol. 

Rachael Roach, Broken Arrow

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene interviews Broken Arrow resident Cindy Galbreath about the frustrations she faces obtaining a passport renewal.
