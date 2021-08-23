Letter: Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk, not just themselves

Reading about the Oklahomans rallying at the state Capitol to object to COVID-19 vaccinations and masks, I wondered if these same people rejected vaccines for polio, whooping cough, measles, mumps and a number of others that have protected us in the 20th century.

Obviously, people were better informed about the life-saving benefits of these vaccines than they are in the 21st century.

In fact, most of us received these vaccines in school after our parents were advised that they were available and free.

Are the people who demonstrated at the Capitol much more intelligent than they were in earlier times? I doubt it.

For people who have these opinions and mistrust of government because of their political persuasions, perhaps they are not aware of the severity of the virus.

Or, they don't care about others being exposed to unvaccinated people since they have decided to object to an effort to save their lives and expose others to their risk of being infected.

They should obtain an identifying cards so that when they try to enter the hospital, their personal choice would be considered before admittance.

Are they sure that their decision was thoroughly thought through?