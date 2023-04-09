For much of the next two years, due to an egregious lack of leadership in the U.S. House, we will be treated to a substantial waste of congressional time and taxpayer money on cynical, vacuous carnival sideshows of smoke, mirrors, obfuscations, distortions and lies presented by disingenuous Republican characters who apparently obtained their education and formed their world view by reading fantasy comic books in middle school.

Led by individuals who are adamant and vociferous in their assertions that the 2020 elections were corrupt, various congressional committees have been formed and assigned the task of manufacturing evidence to support their preordained conclusions, very probably in collusion with the Fox News talking heads.

The Republican House leader released the Jan. 6 records to the talking heads of the Fox network. The very individuals who, after promoting numerous unfounded, unsubstantiated problems with the 2020 elections, in court under oath, have stated there was nothing improper in the 2020 election process.

It is no longer feasible to refer to the Fox network as a news reporting organization or believe the network has any integrity or adheres to journalistic principles of truth or accuracy.

Very much mirroring the Republican Party as it exists today, they are both simply manipulative, untrustworthy propaganda machines.

