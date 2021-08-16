Letter: Unsure what the GOP stands for these days

I was recently called a "libtard." I am not, but since 1990 I do call the Democrat Party home.
I was raised in a George Wallace/Curtis Lemay house. My first presidential election as an 18-year-old in 1972 was for Richard Nixon, then Gerald Ford.
I was a George H.W. Bush delegate in 1988, until I tried to enter the caucus room of the Republican district convention and was asked my views on abortion.
I said a woman’s reproductive choices are just that: her choice. I was barred entrance to the Republican room and told to join the Democrats. I did.
While I did not plan to become a Democrat, I know I made the right decision.
I can look myself in the mirror, with the lights on, and know I am with people who care for my country and each of our citizens.
Over the years the GOP has lost its humanity. It once stood for fiscal conservatism and social/civic liberalism.
Sadly, I am not sure what the party stands for these days. Or, maybe I do.
It seems to be against allowing people to enjoy the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.
Truth has become optional for many, and integrity appears to be just another word in the dictionary.
America needs a strong, conservative party. I wish we had one — a principled one, a consistently principled one.
Tom Dial, Tulsa
