Letter: Unsure what the GOP stands for these days

I was recently called a "libtard." I am not, but since 1990 I do call the Democrat Party home.

I was raised in a George Wallace/Curtis Lemay house. My first presidential election as an 18-year-old in 1972 was for Richard Nixon, then Gerald Ford.

I was a George H.W. Bush delegate in 1988, until I tried to enter the caucus room of the Republican district convention and was asked my views on abortion.

I said a woman’s reproductive choices are just that: her choice. I was barred entrance to the Republican room and told to join the Democrats. I did.

While I did not plan to become a Democrat, I know I made the right decision.

I can look myself in the mirror, with the lights on, and know I am with people who care for my country and each of our citizens.

Over the years the GOP has lost its humanity. It once stood for fiscal conservatism and social/civic liberalism.

Sadly, I am not sure what the party stands for these days. Or, maybe I do.

It seems to be against allowing people to enjoy the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.