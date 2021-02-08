Letter: Unfair to have transgender women competing in women's sports

President Joe Biden has unilaterally ordered transgender females be allowed to compete against natal females.

The biology is totally unfair as trans females have the benefit of maturing previously as males. They have larger muscles due to the previous higher levels of testosterone.

Athletics from high school to professional sports have always had men’s and women’s divisions.

Biden's executive order begs the question; Why even have NBA/WNBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, PGA/LPGA, professional tennis and all the other sports segregated by gender?

When a male can just decide he wants to compete as a female without final sex-assignment surgery, that is totally illogical and unfair.

Lynn Frame, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.