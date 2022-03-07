Letter: Unfair to criticize Trump's 'genius' comments about Putin

A fellow reader of this editorial page believes that former President Donald Trump should be renounced for recognizing Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as genius. There is disagreement about the statement.

First, to recognize genius is not to admire Putin. There have been many geniuses who were evil, but that does not mean that to recognize their genius is to admire it or them.

To not recognize Putin’s genius is to degrade the intelligence of all the democracies that were supposed to be protecting the Ukraine from being invaded. To allow this invasion is more severe than our southern border, but both are severe.

The current president, Joe Biden, should be renounced for the responsibility of both. While the editorial board may agree with the former, I believe that more readers agree with the latter.

Editor's Note: The Tulsa World editorial board has not taken a position on any comments made by former President Donald Trump regarding the attack on Ukraine.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.