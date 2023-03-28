Regarding the letter "Define 'fair share'" on March 19, the author used statistics covering all tax filers to conclude that the wealthiest, as a whole, were paying more that their “fair share.”

While the statistics were accurate, the conclusion is wrong.

The dictionary defines "fair share" as "a reasonable amount." If we don’t know a person’s income, we can’t tell what a “reasonable amount” would be.

Without knowing income, “fair share” has the same definitional problem as pornography. As a Supreme Court Justice remarked about pornography: “I can’t define it, but I know it when I see it.”

That’s true of a fair share of income tax. We might not know what a it is, but we can all tell what it isn’t.

Public data shows President Donald Trump is a self-proclaimed billionaire and $750 income tax in 2016-2017. Billionaire Warren Buffett has a lower tax rate than his secretary.

For 2020, the following corporations got refunds or paid no taxes:

FedEx had $1.2 billion in income and received $230 million in tax refunds. Nike had $2.9 billion in income and got a refund of $109 million. Dish Network had $2.9 billion and paid no taxes. Salesforce had $2.6 billion in income and paid no taxes.

Fifty other major U.S. companies paid no income tax in 2020.

In 2019, federal taxes paid by an elementary school teacher were $7,239, $5,283 for a firefighter, $16,447 for a construction manager and $10,216 for a registered nurse.

The problem isn’t a teacher not paying their fair share; it’s Trump’s tax legislation. But never expect Republicans to mention that, much less agree to any increase in the corporate tax rate so that all U.S. citizens pay their “fair share.”

