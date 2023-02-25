The Oklahoma House education spending plan would take new per pupil money outside the funding formula and cap each district at $2 million. Can they legislate anything more unfair?

Tiny school districts will get hundreds more per student while large school districts will get than $100 a student because of that arbitrary cap.

Do Oklahomans really find this disparity acceptable? Our state legislators are well known for making decisions without basis.

Editor's Note: House Bill 2775 passed 78-20 on Wednesday. It would allocate $300 million to districts based on weighted average daily membership, capped at $2 million. It means large districts get less than $100 per student while small districts get up to $745 per student.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.