Letter: Undermining U.S. energy industry brings shameful results

What’s wrong with this picture? We cut off the pipeline for oil causing loss of jobs, soaring gas prices and are now begging foreign countries for oil and gas that we have right here in the U.S.

Electric cars might be the wave of the future but there’s no plan in place to make them affordable, charging stations are here and there, but yet we punish hardworking Americans with these soaring gas prices and higher food and transportation prices.

Why are we letting this happen? It makes no sense and people are suffering. It’s not the Ukraine war. It’s not Vladimir Putin. It’s Joe Biden and on Day 1 striking down the Keystone pipeline.

Shame on you, Joe Biden. We were energy independent when you took office and everything since Day 1 has led to once disaster after another.

Quit begging foreign governments for what we have here in the U.S. Take responsibility and get this back on track. Be a man and stand up for what’s right and greatly needed. Americans deserve better and you know it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.