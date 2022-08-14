Letter: Unborn children have rights, too

Several letters have been published that support abortion and a few that don’t. Obviously women’s rights, when does life begin, and religious doctrine are the main points addressed.

Women’s rights should not be limited. But does the unborn child have any rights? Do women have a responsibility to care for and nurture their unborn child?

The beginning of life has been debated extensively. Due to medical issues, thousands of babies were delivered premature in the second trimester and survived. The viability argument that is often referred to by abortion rights activists is invalid.

This country was founded on godly ideals and principles. Does God embrace taking the life of an unborn baby?

As a nation, we have always protected the weak and vulnerable. Aren’t the unborn just as deserving?

