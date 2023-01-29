Letter: Unaffordable housing

I’m writing in response to the Dec 23 Tulsa World editorial about the housing issue in Tulsa ("Tulsa on right track with housing, a point person needed as change champion").

I’ve lived in Tulsa all my life. I’ve listened to our news; I’ve seen the homelessness in our streets; and I’ve volunteered at our shelters.

The last time I volunteered, I helped make late plates for the people who had to work late and couldn’t eat at the normal time. They were working and, yet, they were still unable to afford a home.

The reality is that housing in Tulsa is unaffordable to people with low incomes.

The recent Housing Challenge and task force launched by Mayor G.T. Bynum are steps in the right direction, but stronger action is needed. It’s needed now.

Together, as a community, we should all be working to solve this problem. We don’t have the solutions right now. But, if we all engage with the issue, we will find the answers.

We can also act now by donating, volunteering, fundraising, building homes, making care packages and establishing more shelters. This issue is too big for just one organization, it will take all of us together to make a change.

