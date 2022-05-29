Letter: UN shortcomings call for a change in its mission

The United Nations has as a stated purpose, "To maintain international peace and security ...to take collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to the peace and for the suppression of acts of aggression." It even has a statement in the preamble of its charter underscoring such, "We the people of the United Nations determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war."

Why, then, does the war in Ukraine continue?

The answer lies in its Security Council (comprised of five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and 10 non-permanent members), which has significant authority.

Nine affirmative votes, including all five of the permanent members, must affirm a vote of the council. Therefore, any Security Council intention can be thwarted by a single member of the permanent membership. And to be sure, Russia is not going to vote against its incursion in Ukraine.

This Catch 22 enables Russia and China to pursue wrongdoings as they wish, with no threat of UN repercussions.

With no change to its current structure possible, a new approach is needed.

Let the UN focus on the significant humanitarian side of its mission. And create a new organization of all democratic nations to maintain world peace in the free world, a much larger NATO if you will.

The collective strength of such an alliance would likely thwart another "scourge of war" such as that which is currently being inflicted upon the Ukrainian people.

