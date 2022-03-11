Letter: Ukrainians are fighting hard, and they will win

It took some digging, but it seems the male population over the age of 15 in Ukraine amounts to about 15 million. Many of these men have taken up arms against a Russian ground forces that total about 200,000.

We should not underestimate the courage and resolve the Ukrainian people have to defend their country and stop Russian aggression. Ukrainian women are fighting, too, but it is difficult to discover just how many are fighting. It is estimated that 4 million women and children will flee Ukraine for safety, but I feel that number will be much less than that.

I truly believe that Russia, with all its internal strife, problems with military logistics, and what appears to be a lack of resolve among its troops may not win.

Russia has launched over 600 rockets, with an average kill rate of three people per rocket. Those rockets are expensive with not much return on investment. I am giving the Ukrainians more credit for their chances than others and the news and social media are giving.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.