Letter: Ukraine welcoming their Russian invaders? Nyet.

Ukraine has been accused of having a corrupt, Nazi-like government, so corrupt that it had to be cut out like a malignant tumor.

Oh, right. I guess that's why Ukrainians welcomed the Russians with applause and cheers, throwing flowers in the air as their "liberators" crossed the border. I guess that's why only a very few Ukrainian resistance fighters have tried to interdict the Russian war machine.

I guess that's why the people, walking beside tanks, have offered champagne toasts to communist tank commanders. I guess that's why the people stormed the Presidential Palace and arrested Volodymyr Zelenskyy, so ready they were to overthrow their government and put him and all those Nazis away. Yeah right, not exactly, nope, nyet.

At a point beyond time, the earth's Hitlers and Stalins and Putins – egotists who trample and hurt and kill – will meet their maker.

