Letter: Ukraine standoff looks a lot like Cuban missile crisis

When looking at the current international crisis in Ukraine, it is very similar to an event in the early 1960s.

The Cuban missile crisis saw Russia attempt to move into Cuba. The U.S. told them get out, stay out and leave Cuba alone. Today, we see NATO attempting to move into Ukraine and Russia says get out, stay out, and leave Ukraine alone.

We said having a Russian presence in Cuba was too threatening. Today, Russia says having a NATO presence in Ukraine is too threatening.

We feared missiles in Cuba. Russia fears missiles in Ukraine.

We surrounded Cuba with a blockade. Today, Russia surrounds Ukraine with an army.

Eventually, Russia turned its ships away from Cuba. Putin says he is turning his army away from Ukraine.

Kennedy had a showdown with the Russian President. Biden is a showdown with Putin.

A strong show of force by the U.S. defused the missile crisis. Will a strong show of force by NATO defuse the crisis in Ukraine?

