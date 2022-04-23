 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine needs West to stand with it now

We look at Ukraine from afar, from the safety of our living rooms. We see carnage and destruction, but we do not feel it. We empathize and perhaps are even enraged by the senselessness of war, but because we are not affected we are complacent.

I submit that we are affected. If we do not defend freedom wherever it exists, we are not worthy of the freedom we are so privileged to enjoy. And with the loss of even a single democracy, freedom everywhere is diminished.

At the birth of our nation, we confronted the greatest army of its time, though we had no formal army of our own. And were it not for France coming to our aid, we might well have lost that war.

Now it is Ukraine fighting one of the largest armies in the world. And though the Western world is providing everything from weaponry to intelligence, clearly this is not enough.

Even at the threat of a nuclear response, we cannot let this sister democracy singly defend the free world, whilst its cities burn and its people parish. We must do more.

Benjamin Franklin spoke to this well, "They who can give up essential liberty (in Ukraine) to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety."

Now is the time for the free world to put an end to this tragedy. Now is the time to do and not just say. Now is the time to engage at a much higher level.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

