Letter: Ukraine needs West to stand with it now

We look at Ukraine from afar, from the safety of our living rooms. We see carnage and destruction, but we do not feel it. We empathize and perhaps are even enraged by the senselessness of war, but because we are not affected we are complacent.
I submit that we are affected. If we do not defend freedom wherever it exists, we are not worthy of the freedom we are so privileged to enjoy. And with the loss of even a single democracy, freedom everywhere is diminished.
At the birth of our nation, we confronted the greatest army of its time, though we had no formal army of our own. And were it not for France coming to our aid, we might well have lost that war.
Now it is Ukraine fighting one of the largest armies in the world. And though the Western world is providing everything from weaponry to intelligence, clearly this is not enough.
Even at the threat of a nuclear response, we cannot let this sister democracy singly defend the free world, whilst its cities burn and its people parish. We must do more.
- Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
- Ramp closures, bridge replacements to tie up traffic in west Tulsa, Owasso
- Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others
- Bill Haisten: As OU and OSU drag their feet, Alabama dazzles Owasso's Cole Adams
- Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
- Bill Haisten: Nick Sidorakis is a Southern Hills asset and a $143 million hero for Tulsa
- Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'
- 2021-22 All-World girls basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- 'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one
- Editorial: It's easy to blame high gas prices on presidents, but it's not that simple
- Massive LED screen planned at Santa Fe Square, 'a focal point for public gathering,' developer Elliot Nelson says
- Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
- Guerin Emig: Now Texas football AND softball have everyone in a snit. But is it wasted fury?
- 2021-22 All-World boys wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Plagued by a mysterious foul odor, Glenpool vows to 'do whatever is necessary to fix the problem'
Benjamin Franklin spoke to this well, "They who can give up essential liberty (in Ukraine) to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety."
Now is the time for the free world to put an end to this tragedy. Now is the time to do and not just say. Now is the time to engage at a much higher level.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!