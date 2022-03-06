 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ukraine could fall while U.S., NATO watch

  • 0

I was reading an article in the Tulsa World by a professor of Russian studies at the University of Tulsa ("TU professor offers analysis," Feb. 25). He said Russia needs Ukraine to become an empire again, and without it they can never be the world power they desire. Other justification is that Kyiv is the ancestral home of the Rus people they originated.

I was in Odessa in the late 90s on a boiler plant startup in a huge oil storage terminal at the port. Russia will control that. Now or very soon.

The speed in which the Taliban conquered Afghanistan while we watched may have emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to do this. It appears similar results are possible while we and NATO watch.

I expect Putin took the opportunity to discuss strategy with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Olympics, since China has censored their media’s reporting of the invasion.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Putin made his Ukraine aims clear

Letter: Putin made his Ukraine aims clear

"He considers the current situation with NATO on his doorstep as a matter of life and death, and a matter of Russia’s historical future as a nation," writes Wagoner resident Gena Parsons.

Letter: Treat Putin like any other bully: Bloody his nose

Letter: Treat Putin like any other bully: Bloody his nose

"(W)e need to arm Ukraine to the max let them kill as many aggressors as the can and make it so expensive in Russian lives and equipment that the Russian people will demand that Putin abandon his expansionist agenda and bring his troops home," writes Muskogee resident Gene Foltz.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert