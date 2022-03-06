Letter: Ukraine could fall while U.S., NATO watch

I was reading an article in the Tulsa World by a professor of Russian studies at the University of Tulsa ("TU professor offers analysis," Feb. 25). He said Russia needs Ukraine to become an empire again, and without it they can never be the world power they desire. Other justification is that Kyiv is the ancestral home of the Rus people they originated.

I was in Odessa in the late 90s on a boiler plant startup in a huge oil storage terminal at the port. Russia will control that. Now or very soon.

The speed in which the Taliban conquered Afghanistan while we watched may have emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to do this. It appears similar results are possible while we and NATO watch.

I expect Putin took the opportunity to discuss strategy with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Olympics, since China has censored their media’s reporting of the invasion.

