Letter: U.S. troops making positive difference in Afghanistan

Relevant key facts were unfortunately missed with the Tulsa World's recent Afghanistan editorial ("A disgraceful exit from Afghanistan," Aug. 20).

It seems odd to call Afghanistan a “hydra snake" when the last two U.S. fatalities occurred over 1.5 years ago nor when the mission at the time of withdrawal involved only 2,500 troops.

There are currently more U.S. military in Djibouti (3,000), Spain (3,000), Bahrain (5,000) and Kuwait (13,000).

Twenty years is a “never-ending” war? We entered Germany in 1944 (35,000 troops remain) and Korea 70 years ago (30,000 troops remain).

The U.S. was not a conquering force in Afghanistan; we provided security and safety.

Literacy among Afghans doubled since the 2001 U.S. arrival. Infant mortality fell by half. Access to electricity, once available to fewer than 25% of Afghans, is now available to almost everyone.

Prior to the U.S. arrival, there were just 900,000 children attending school, all boys.