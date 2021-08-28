Letter: U.S. troops making positive difference in Afghanistan

Relevant key facts were unfortunately missed with the Tulsa World's recent Afghanistan editorial ("A disgraceful exit from Afghanistan," Aug. 20).
It seems odd to call Afghanistan a “hydra snake" when the last two U.S. fatalities occurred over 1.5 years ago nor when the mission at the time of withdrawal involved only 2,500 troops.
There are currently more U.S. military in Djibouti (3,000), Spain (3,000), Bahrain (5,000) and Kuwait (13,000).
Twenty years is a “never-ending” war? We entered Germany in 1944 (35,000 troops remain) and Korea 70 years ago (30,000 troops remain).
The U.S. was not a conquering force in Afghanistan; we provided security and safety.
Literacy among Afghans doubled since the 2001 U.S. arrival. Infant mortality fell by half. Access to electricity, once available to fewer than 25% of Afghans, is now available to almost everyone.
Prior to the U.S. arrival, there were just 900,000 children attending school, all boys.
Earlier this year, that number had reached more than 9.5 million, with 39% female enrollment.
All this was sustained in recent years, and the Taliban was held back with just 2,500 U.S. troops to provide intelligence, logistics and air support.
As Timothy Kane, of the Hoover Institute and former intelligence officer says, "Once American credibility had been established, the marginal cost of staying the course was minimal.”
Editor's Note: The U.S. military presence in South Korea is part of the Status of Forces Agreement originally forged in 1966, a treaty of collective self-defense in the Pacific region. U.S. troops in Germany are part of a NATO agreement with European allies.
