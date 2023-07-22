The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative LLC in Colorado, is excused from creating a wedding website for gay couples because, they argued, it would violate her right to free speech.

But peeling back the layers of logic the court's majority used reveals that it was actually Smith’s belief that same-sex marriages are against her religious belief. The free speech notion was just a ruse to get her case to a sympathetic court.

The court broke long-held protocols on determining standing in a case. For decades, the plaintive must show damages. But Smith had not been sued or charged with violating Colorado law. She asked the court to, in effect, rule on a hypothetical.

Six justices ignored precedent and happily accommodated her; Colorado law be damned.

In addition, media investigations found that Smith's claim in filings about a man contacting her for services for a gay wedding was false. The man cited in court filings says he never communicated with Smith or her company, lives in another state, is straight and was married at the time she filed the lawsuit.

The U.S. Supreme Court has just ruled on a case for someone who had no standing, whose claim was for the wrong right and who lied about the facts.

No wonder the court’s approval rating is a pitiful 36%.

